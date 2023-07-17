Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21.6% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $136.43 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

