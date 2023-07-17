Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $136.43 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

