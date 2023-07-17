Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 224,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,853.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.