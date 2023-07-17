Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $136.43 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

