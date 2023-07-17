Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 224,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3,853.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

