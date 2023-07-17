Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $136.43 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

