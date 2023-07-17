Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

