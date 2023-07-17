Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

