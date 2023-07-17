Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.89 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

