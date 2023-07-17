Citigroup Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

