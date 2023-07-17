Clean Yield Group Has $290,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 659,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.