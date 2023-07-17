Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

