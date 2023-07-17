Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

ED opened at $93.08 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

