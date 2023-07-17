Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

