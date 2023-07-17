CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

