Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DRI opened at $167.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,474 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,897. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

