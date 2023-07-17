DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.76 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

