DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 12,434 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.96 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.