DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 18,790 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

