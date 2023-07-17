DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 33,165 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.00 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

