DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 57 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $763.35 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.46 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $717.27 and its 200 day moving average is $668.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

