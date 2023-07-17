DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 6,271 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.