DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

