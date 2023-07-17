DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.