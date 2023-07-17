DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 108,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter.

IMCV stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $536.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

