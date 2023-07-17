DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $194.81 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.