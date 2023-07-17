DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.