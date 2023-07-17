DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IYF stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

