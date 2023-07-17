DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,820 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

