DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.22.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.