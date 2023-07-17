DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 411.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,004,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 808,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,987,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 472,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.16 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.