DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

