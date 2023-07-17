DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

