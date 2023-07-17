DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.