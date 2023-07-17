DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

HLI opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

