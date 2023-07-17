DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.