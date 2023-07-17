DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY opened at $96.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

