DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,585 shares of company stock valued at $73,603,347 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $238.87 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.98.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

