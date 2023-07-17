DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $178.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,521,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,521,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,057 shares of company stock worth $53,731,820. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.