DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

