DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $193.63 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

