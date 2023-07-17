DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

