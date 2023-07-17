DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $33.40 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

