DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.43. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $230.62. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

