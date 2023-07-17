DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $177.94 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

