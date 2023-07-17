DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.75 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

