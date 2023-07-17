DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

