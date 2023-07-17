DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $142.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $282.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

