DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas stock opened at $496.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.69. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $498.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

