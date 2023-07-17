DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

